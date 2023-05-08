IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.5% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 16,362.5% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,272,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,253,019 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,034,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,639 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 423.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,791,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,232 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 9,434.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 915,438 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $193.33. 865,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,428,816. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.86 and a 52 week high of $194.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $266.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.84%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

