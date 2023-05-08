IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Acquires 26,227 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,227 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,828,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,972,418. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.89. The company has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

