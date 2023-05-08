IOTA Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.42 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. IOTA has a market capitalization of $513.12 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IOTA has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003532 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00009267 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000093 BTC.

IOTA Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

