Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 6,088 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 16% compared to the typical volume of 5,256 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 41.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 35.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter worth $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Down 2.9 %

IEP stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.01. 1,558,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,597. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Icahn Enterprises has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $55.55.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. Research analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.62%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,739.09%.

About Icahn Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.