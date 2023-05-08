Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Raised by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,026 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,753,000 after buying an additional 1,195,481 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,503,000 after buying an additional 409,473 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,669,000 after acquiring an additional 357,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $87,394,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $321.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,030,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,899,391. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $334.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $317.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.33.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

