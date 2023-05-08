inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of -. inTEST also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

inTEST Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INTT traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,492. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $232.17 million, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.23. inTEST has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. inTEST had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $32.41 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that inTEST will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On inTEST

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of inTEST from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of inTEST in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on inTEST from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in inTEST by 329.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in inTEST by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of inTEST by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 38,184 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of inTEST by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of inTEST by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductors. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Solutions (EMS) business segments.

