InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 31,580 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,580 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at $17,074,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at $1,464,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at $988,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 139,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.42. 9,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.18.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.