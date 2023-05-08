InterOcean Capital Group LLC Lowers Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $10,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after purchasing an additional 88,256 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,202,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 23,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 32,958 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QQQM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.72. 384,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,976. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.35. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $104.62 and a 52 week high of $137.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

