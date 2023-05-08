InterOcean Capital Group LLC Invests $16.99 Million in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 185,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,991,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 117.5% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BIL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,368,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,905,289. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.33 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.57.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

