InterOcean Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,714 shares during the period. Southern accounts for approximately 1.8% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Southern worth $48,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.53. 1,115,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,177,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day moving average of $68.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 87.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

