InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $8.56 Million Stock Position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 271,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF were worth $8,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA INFL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.02. The company had a trading volume of 55,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,048. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.92. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $33.47.

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

