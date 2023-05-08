InterOcean Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,505 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.52% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $14,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter worth about $9,081,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 991,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,650,000 after buying an additional 61,223 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,791,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,954,000 after buying an additional 24,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.98. 6,680,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,289,518. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $17.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

