InterOcean Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $27,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.02. 1,241,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,583,583. The company has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 33.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.73.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

