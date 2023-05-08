Internet Computer Price Down 7% Over Last 7 Days (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 8th. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for approximately $5.52 or 0.00019814 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $2.41 billion and $35.70 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00056664 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00039448 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005983 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,386,740 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,882,827 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.