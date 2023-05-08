International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 11720 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

International Lithium Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 54.82, a current ratio of 57.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$13.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.76.

About International Lithium

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company holds an interest in the Raleigh Lake project, which covers an area over 48,500 hectares located in Ontario; Avalonia Project, which comprises eight prospecting licenses totaling 292 square kilometers in south-eastern Ireland; and the Forgan Lake/Georgia Lake Project, which covers an area of 256 hectares located in the Thunder Bay Mining District in Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

