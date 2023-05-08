International Game Technology (IGT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect International Game Technology to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. International Game Technology has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 6.51%. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect International Game Technology to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IGT stock opened at $27.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.86. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 35.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on IGT. B. Riley began coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

