InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.19-$1.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$104.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.56 million. InterDigital also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.19-1.29 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised InterDigital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

InterDigital Stock Up 10.0 %

IDCC stock traded up $7.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.70. 975,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,223. InterDigital has a 12 month low of $40.23 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.70.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.93 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 32.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $55,956.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $55,956.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Brezski sold 10,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $766,175.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,659.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,134. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,087 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

