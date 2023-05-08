Interactive Financial Advisors Sells 296 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Interactive Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,975 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,662,000 after buying an additional 1,489,701 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,343,000 after buying an additional 933,215 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 124.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,552,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,461,000 after purchasing an additional 860,997 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IEI traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $118.21. The stock had a trading volume of 381,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,379. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $121.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.62.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

