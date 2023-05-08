Interactive Financial Advisors Sells 198 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Interactive Financial Advisors lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.71. 652,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,305,614. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.58.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

