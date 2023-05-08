Interactive Financial Advisors Reduces Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Interactive Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,003,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,573,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,676 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,094 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,486,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,624,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,312,000 after purchasing an additional 931,930 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,334,714. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.24.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

