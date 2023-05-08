Interactive Financial Advisors Has $330,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 145,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after buying an additional 29,061 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,894,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 27,359 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $50.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,609. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.61. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $50.21.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

