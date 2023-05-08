Interactive Financial Advisors Has $2.52 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,806 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 1.5% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,616,000 after acquiring an additional 24,488,897 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,092,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,064 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728,461 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,227,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,386,000 after acquiring an additional 92,632 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,089,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,298,000 after acquiring an additional 109,342 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,812,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,757. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.71. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

