Interactive Financial Advisors Buys 8,135 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.8% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 29,687 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period.

VEA traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $46.68. 2,849,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,498,900. The company has a market cap of $112.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.64.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

