Interactive Financial Advisors Buys 8,135 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Posted by on May 8th, 2023

Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAGet Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.8% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 29,687 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $46.68. 2,849,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,498,900. The company has a market cap of $112.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.64.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

