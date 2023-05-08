Interactive Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY)

Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 74.0% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 97,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 600.9% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,557,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter.

VFQY stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.91. 5,096 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.18 and its 200-day moving average is $108.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.08.

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

