Insider Selling: Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Director Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $184,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of SKX traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $52.41. 1,480,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,839. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.85. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $54.36.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Skechers U.S.A.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SKX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 235.7% in the first quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,253,418 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,562,000 after acquiring an additional 880,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth $36,184,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,102.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 905,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,977,000 after acquiring an additional 829,982 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at $33,905,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,622,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,942,000 after buying an additional 672,683 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

