Insider Selling: NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) EVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $1.23 on Monday, reaching $168.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,901. The stock has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $198.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

About NXP Semiconductors

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

