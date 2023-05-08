Insider Selling: NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) EVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance
Shares of NXPI stock traded up $1.23 on Monday, reaching $168.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,901. The stock has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $198.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.59.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.09.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.
