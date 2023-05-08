Insider Selling: Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) CEO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $847,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,822,175.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Shares of FELE traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.65. 150,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,294. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.06. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.38 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Franklin Electric

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $36,997,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 18.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,271,000 after buying an additional 421,342 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,882,000 after buying an additional 168,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,370,000 after buying an additional 115,073 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FELE. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.33.

About Franklin Electric

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.