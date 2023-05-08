Insider Selling: Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) CEO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $847,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,822,175.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Franklin Electric Price Performance
Shares of FELE traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.65. 150,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,294. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.06. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.38 and a 1 year high of $100.00.
Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Franklin Electric
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $36,997,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 18.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,271,000 after buying an additional 421,342 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,882,000 after buying an additional 168,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,370,000 after buying an additional 115,073 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FELE. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.33.
About Franklin Electric
Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Electric (FELE)
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
- 3 High-Yield Banks Insiders Are Buying
- Will ChatGPT Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for Chegg?
- Is the Market Reacting Too Negatively to Pinterest Earnings?
- More Analysts Should See Energizer Holdings As A Buy: Here Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.