Insider Buying: Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) Insider Acquires £79,425.30 in Stock

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Rating) insider John Burgess purchased 30,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.22) per share, for a total transaction of £79,425.30 ($99,232.01).

Pantheon International Price Performance

Shares of LON PIN opened at GBX 261 ($3.26) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 243.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 255.32. The firm has a market cap of £1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 567.39 and a beta of 0.82. Pantheon International PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 229.23 ($2.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 309 ($3.86). The company has a quick ratio of 37.81, a current ratio of 14.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Get Pantheon International alerts:

Pantheon International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.