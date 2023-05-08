Insider Buying: Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) Insider Acquires £79,425.30 in Stock

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Rating) insider John Burgess purchased 30,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.22) per share, for a total transaction of £79,425.30 ($99,232.01).
Pantheon International Price Performance
Shares of LON PIN opened at GBX 261 ($3.26) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 243.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 255.32. The firm has a market cap of £1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 567.39 and a beta of 0.82. Pantheon International PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 229.23 ($2.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 309 ($3.86). The company has a quick ratio of 37.81, a current ratio of 14.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
Pantheon International Company Profile
