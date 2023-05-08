Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Shares Purchased by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Get Rating) by 409.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,738 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $6,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

BATS:POCT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.98. 20,271 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average of $30.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.88 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

