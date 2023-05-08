IndiGG (INDI) Price Tops $0.0353

IndiGG (INDI) traded up 126% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 7th. One IndiGG token can currently be bought for about $0.0353 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $395,682.65 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

