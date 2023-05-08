Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given New C$82.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$83.00 to C$82.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IMO. CIBC boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Imperial Oil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$79.43.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 3.4 %

IMO stock opened at C$62.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.89. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$52.67 and a 1-year high of C$79.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$68.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$69.37.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

About Imperial Oil

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

