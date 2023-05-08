IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,655 ($20.68) to GBX 1,800 ($22.49) in a report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,150 ($14.37) to GBX 1,120 ($13.99) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,900 ($23.74) to GBX 2,000 ($24.99) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of IMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,657.50.

Shares of IMIAY opened at $35.20 on Friday. IMI has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $45.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.62.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

