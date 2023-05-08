ICON Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. During the last week, ICON has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. ICON has a market cap of $242.51 million and $7.93 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 956,321,645 coins and its circulating supply is 956,321,811 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 956,190,206.6575261. The last known price of ICON is 0.27247416 USD and is down -3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $7,151,662.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

