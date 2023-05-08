ICF International (ICFI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect ICF International to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. ICF International has set its FY23 guidance at $6.15-6.45 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $6.15-$6.45 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. ICF International had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $475.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ICF International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ICF International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $112.68 on Monday. ICF International has a 12 month low of $88.98 and a 12 month high of $121.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.60.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. ICF International’s payout ratio is presently 16.52%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICFI. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of ICF International from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICF International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at ICF International

In other ICF International news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $43,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,425 shares in the company, valued at $276,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICF International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ICF International by 19.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,313,000 after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ICF International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ICF International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,144,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in ICF International during the fourth quarter worth about $926,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in ICF International by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

(Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients, including management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Articles

