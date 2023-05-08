Icahn Enterprises Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 6,088 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 16% compared to the average volume of 5,256 call options.
Institutional Trading of Icahn Enterprises
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEP. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 4.4% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.
Icahn Enterprises Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ IEP traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.01. 1,558,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,597. Icahn Enterprises has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.93.
Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.62%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,739.09%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Icahn Enterprises
Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.
