Icahn Enterprises Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 6,088 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 16% compared to the average volume of 5,256 call options.

Institutional Trading of Icahn Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEP. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 4.4% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Icahn Enterprises Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEP traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.01. 1,558,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,597. Icahn Enterprises has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.93.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.62%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,739.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Icahn Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.