i-80 Gold (IAU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.05) per share for the quarter.

i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07). i-80 Gold had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 214.29%. The company had revenue of C$15.81 million during the quarter.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

i-80 Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE:IAU traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$3.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,940. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$834.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.86. i-80 Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About i-80 Gold

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$5.50 price objective on i-80 Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

(Get Rating)

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.