Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.33 and last traded at C$2.33. Approximately 941,723 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,840,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.51.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$521.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.17.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$21.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$26.80 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative return on equity of 52.94% and a negative net margin of 161.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

