Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of Buckle worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Buckle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Buckle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKE. StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Buckle in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Buckle Price Performance

NYSE BKE traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.23.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Buckle had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $401.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Buckle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in the business of retailing medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. The firm is also involved in the provision of customer services such as free hemming, free gift-packaging, easy layaways, private label credit card, and guest loyalty program.

