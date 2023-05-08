Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the quarter. Juniper Networks comprises about 0.9% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of JNPR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.89. 810,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,777,075. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average is $31.54.
In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $203,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,226.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $203,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,226.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $195,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,731,631.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,993 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNPR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.87.
Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.
