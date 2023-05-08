Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases 21,700 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 233.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,506,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,673,000 after purchasing an additional 246,657 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1,012.1% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 175,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,175,000 after purchasing an additional 159,673 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth about $14,240,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,472,000 after acquiring an additional 146,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 420,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,752,000 after acquiring an additional 143,058 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $1,213,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,769.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $106,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 208,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,994,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $1,213,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,010 shares of company stock worth $4,612,191 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARW shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.33.

Arrow Electronics stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.86. The company had a trading volume of 103,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,585. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $134.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.41 and its 200-day moving average is $113.24.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.