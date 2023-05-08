Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,500 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 290 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.26 per share, with a total value of $25,015.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,263.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 290 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.26 per share, with a total value of $25,015.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,263.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $259,491.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,633 shares of company stock valued at $751,003 and sold 23,617 shares valued at $1,728,865. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $78.75. The company had a trading volume of 213,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,964. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $102.83.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.81.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

