Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 32.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 40.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $264.94. 779,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,369. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.11 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.01 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.83.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,509 shares of company stock worth $8,200,219. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.