Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.7% during the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Ziff Davis by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Ziff Davis by 11.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.80.

Ziff Davis Price Performance

NASDAQ ZD traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.58. The company had a trading volume of 121,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,487. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.19 and a 52 week high of $94.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.22). Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.54 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.