Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys 6,200 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of 3M by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of 3M by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

3M Price Performance

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMM stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.73. 683,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,426,255. 3M has a 12 month low of $100.16 and a 12 month high of $154.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

