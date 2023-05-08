Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Shares Gap Up to $4.61

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.61, but opened at $4.80. Humacyte shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 152,628 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, March 27th.
Humacyte Trading Up 9.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.78 million, a PE ratio of -38.92 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00.
About Humacyte
Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).
