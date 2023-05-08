Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Shares Gap Up to $4.61

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.61, but opened at $4.80. Humacyte shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 152,628 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Humacyte Trading Up 9.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.78 million, a PE ratio of -38.92 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humacyte

About Humacyte

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Humacyte by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,422,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,099,000 after buying an additional 1,253,788 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the second quarter valued at about $955,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Humacyte by 1,773.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 196,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humacyte by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 193,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Humacyte by 12.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,577,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 176,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

