Hudock Inc. Trims Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Hudock Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,774,000 after buying an additional 2,089,239 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,080,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,867,000 after buying an additional 1,824,751 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,312,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,473,000 after buying an additional 1,641,694 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,157.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,733,000 after buying an additional 1,350,344 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,000,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,867,000 after buying an additional 1,324,396 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.15. 1,108,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,656,365. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.68. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $83.53.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.191 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

