Hudock Inc. Purchases 682 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Hudock Inc. grew its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 989.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

NYSE PPL traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $28.56. 1,193,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,391,971. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average of $28.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

See Also

