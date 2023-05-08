Hudock Inc. Makes New Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 981.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE ALL traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $116.51. The stock had a trading volume of 454,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,821. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $103.20 and a 12-month high of $142.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.15.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

