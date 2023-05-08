Hudock Inc. Has $167,000 Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Hudock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKF. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1,820.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKF traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 260,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,387. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $21.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $16.85.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

