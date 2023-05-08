Hudock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Hudock Inc. lessened its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,701 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $487,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 86,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 563,208 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 50,841 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 161,069 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 25,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

NYSE:CLF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,529,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,431,402. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci bought 7,300 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $108,551.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 383,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,533.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $108,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 383,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,533.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,695.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531 in the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

